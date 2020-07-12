Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stricter lockdown on weekends in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread, a senior official said on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to carry out special cleanliness and sanitisation drives in all markets on the weekends when all shops will be shut to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:30 IST
Stricter lockdown on weekends in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread, a senior official said on Sunday. The decision has come amid a spike in the number of infection cases, which had crossed 35,000 on Saturday. Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI that the restrictions will be imposed from coming Saturday and remain in place at least for July. "The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday, especially in crowded areas. Markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, banks will remain open," Awasthi said. "This is being done to stop the spread of the infection through unwanted physical movement. Economic activities will, however, not suffer. Social activities will remain limited," he added. Awasthi said the curbs will remain effective in both urban and rural areas of the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to carry out special cleanliness and sanitisation drives in all markets on the weekends when all shops will be shut to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said all industrial units should also be sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays. The chief minister was chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the state government at his residence. Adityanath also stressed on maintaining social distancing during construction activities. Shops and business establishments, other than those dealing in essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday

The state government had on Thursday announced 55 hour-long restrictions from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday following a surge in coronavirus cases. However, it kept essential services and religious places out of the ambit of the restrictions. Only vehicles carrying essential goods were seen plying as roads wore a deserted look, as tempos, taxis and government buses did not operate. Policemen were posted at all prominent crossings of state capital Lucknow and other cities. Markets in prominent areas of Lucknow such as Hazratganj, Aminabad, Chowk, Gomtinagar, Indiranagar, Latouche Road, Alambagh, Hewett Road, Aliganj and Gudumba remained shut. The shops selling essential items were open. In Kanpur, Naveen Market, Somdutt Plaza, Civil Lines, Meston Road, Panki, Chamanganj, Kidwainagar and other areas remained closed. In Allahabad, the main markets in the Civil Lines, Mutthiganj, Lukerganj, Badshahi Mandi, Ashoknagar and Nawab Yusuf Ali Road were closed. "Most shops in the Civil Lines area (Allahabad) remained closed, and will open on Monday," said Abhilash Basak, who runs a tour and travel agency. PTI NAV SRY

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, will not succeed: Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI.

BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, will not succeed Cong general secretary Avinash Pande to PTI....

Gaana hopes to net almost 100 mn customers, mostly TikTok users

The countrys largest music-streaming platform Gaana, backed by the Times Group and Chinese investment giant Tencent Holdings, expects to add nearly 100 million users over the next 12 months to its already 150 million-plus strong users, most...

After Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya also test positive for COVID-19

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were diagnosed with COVID-19, the megastars daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the virus. Maharashtra Hea...

Cricket-England's Archer, Wood strike as Windies reach 35-3 at lunch

England pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three early wickets on the final day as the West Indies made a shaky start chasing 200 to win the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.The visitors struggled to 35-3 at lunch with Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020