Andhra Pradesh reports 1,933 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,933 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 29,168. It includes 13,428 active cases, 15,412 discharged and 328 deaths, according to the state's COVID-19 Control Room.

In the past 24 hours, 846 persons are discharged. The total discharged persons in the state are 15412. In the past 24 hours, 19 deaths are reported -- four in Kurnool, four in Srikakulam, three in Krishna, three in Visakhapatnam, two in Chittoor, one in Nellore, one in Anantapur and one in west Godavari district. (ANI)