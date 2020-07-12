These are the top stories at 9:45 pm: NATION DEL84 RJ-PILOT REBELLION Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly. DEL72 CONG-RJ-OBSERVERS Cong leaders Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala sent to Jaipur as central observers:Sources New Delhi: The Congress has sent its senior leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala as central observers to Jaipur to avert a crisis as it faces factionalism in Rajasthan.

DEL69 CONG-RJ-LD PANDE All Rajasthan Congress MLAs in touch with me; Govt is stable: Cong Gen Secy Avinash Pande New Delhi: As the Congress grappled with factionalism in Rajasthan, its general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande on Sunday said that all party MLAs were in touch with him and the government will complete its term. BOM23 MH-VIRUS-4TH LD BACHCHAN Abhishek confirms Aishwarya, Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis, says they will quarantine at home Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan said his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be "self quarantining at home" after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

DEL75 VIRUS-FACILITY-VARDHAN Early detection of COVID-19 cases has resulted in low fatality rate of 2.66 pc: Vardhan New Delhi: Early detection of COVID-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rate at 2.66 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. DEL82 HRD-UNIVERSITIES-EXAMS COVID-19: 6 states against conducting university exams, HRD says student evaluation crucial New Delhi: With six states expressing reservations against conducting final year examinations in universities in view of the COVID-19 situation, the HRD Ministry has asserted that the guidelines issued by the UGC have to be followed mandatorily and academic evaluation of students is crucial to ensure credibility and career opportunities.

DEL78 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Pakistani national among 3 LeT militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Baramulla Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a Pakistani national involved in a recent attack on security forces, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, police said. DEL77 JK-FIRING Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan Army shelled forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday evening, officials said.

JK-COP-PAK Suspended cop Devender Singh shared 'sensitive' info with Pak High Commission: officials New Delhi: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Devender Singh allegedly shared information including “sensitive" particulars with his contacts at the Pakistan High Commission which was grooming him to get some confidential details, officials have said. DEL62 UP-3RDLD LOCKDOWN Stricter lockdown on weekends in UP Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread, a senior official said on Sunday.

LEGAL LGM1 KL-GOLD-REMAND 2 accused in gold smuggling case remanded to judicial custody Kochi: An NIA Court here on Sunday remanded to judicial custody, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case in Kerala. LGD5 VIRUS-SC-COMPENSATION PIL in SC for compensation to next kin of COVID-19 victims New Delhi: A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to the next of kin of all Indian citizens who succumb to COVID-19, especially for the financially weaker sections of society.

LGB2 MH-COURT-NAVLAKHA-BAIL Mumbai: Navlakha's plea for default bail under CrPC rejected Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Sunday denied default bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elghar Parishad case. BUSINESS DCM41 BIZ-JIO-QUALCOMM Qualcomm picks 0.15 pc stake in Jio for Rs 730 cr New Delhi: Qualcomm Ventures has picked up 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore, Reliance Industries said on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN29 PAK-SAEED Pakistan restores bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed, his four top aides: Report Islamabad: Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his four top aides, a media report said on Sunday. FGN24 NEPAL-LD POLITICS Prachanda says he will not allow NCP to split Kathmandu: Amid the political turmoil in Nepal, the ruling communist party executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said on Sunday that he will not allow the party to split and any attempt from anywhere to weaken its unity would hurt the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters..