With 431 new COVID-19 cases, MP count reaches 17,632; toll 653

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 431 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of the overall detections in the state to 17,632, health officials said. With nine more people succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has gone up to 653, they said.

Among them four deaths were reported from Indore and three from Bhopal while one patient died each in Shivpuri and Harda, officials said. Of 431 new cases, the highest 95 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 84 in Indore and 24 in Jabalpur, they said.

A total of 197 people were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 12,876. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 84 to 5,260 and death toll to 265, a state health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Bhopal now stands at 3,502 with 121 deaths. Meanwhile, no new coronavirus case has been reported from 10 districts since evening of July 11, as per the bulletin.

As on Sunday, all 52 districts in the state have active cases, it said. The number of containment zone in the state stands at 1,592.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 17,632, active cases 4,103, new cases 431, death toll 653, recovered 12,876, total number of people tested 4,86,176.