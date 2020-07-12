MP reports 431 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

As many as 431 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases in the state stands at 17,632 and the death toll at 653. As many as 12,876 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,674, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)