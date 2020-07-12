Left Menu
Hyderabad: Outsourcing staff at Gandhi Hospital on strike, demand regularisation of services

The employees working on outsourcing basis at the Gandhi Hospital here are on strike demanding for regularisation of services.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:44 IST
Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

The employees working on outsourcing basis at the Gandhi Hospital here are on strike demanding for regularisation of services. Sheela, a nurse at the Gandhi Hospital, while speaking to ANI said, "I had been working here since 2007 but our salaries have not been increased. However much we plead with them or go on strike they do not respond at all. They will just take us to the police and leave after 6 hours."

"We have been putting all our efforts and have been working though many viruses like Ebola virus, swine flu and now coronavirus. We are not getting recognised for the work we have been doing and nobody will listen to us. Why do we have to work just for Rs 15,000 when our lives are at risk? They took 300 OCC in the year 2007 and since then we were being not paid properly. We demand regularisation of our services," she added. Mangamma, another nurse at the Gandhi hospital said, "I am working here for the last 14 years. When we started working here, our salary was Rs 5,500 and now after 14 years it increased to Rs 15000."

"We are putting our lives at stake by working here. We request the Chief Minister to regularize our services and increase our salaries. Even though we are seniors we are not being promoted and new employees who just have five years of experience are getting promoted. We don't have any other opportunities," she added. (ANI)

