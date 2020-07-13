Rajasthan meeting ends, MLAs head for hotel
Rajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s official residence here on Monday. The Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The meeting, meant to be a show of strength for Gehlot, ended two hours later.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:26 IST
Rajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s official residence here on Monday. “All is well,” minister Mamta Bhupesh said before boarding one of the buses.
Gehlot also boarded one of the buses. The Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
The meeting, meant to be a show of strength for Gehlot, ended two hours later. Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not “lured” away before the voting.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Congress
- MLAs
- Rajasthan
- Mamta Bhupesh
- Sachin Pilot
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Centre approves Rajasthan's action plan for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
CBI files charge sheet in Rajasthan's Nagaur violence case
Country tormented by locusts and losers: Naqvi's jibe at Congress
Police did not allow me to pay homage to PV Narasimha Rao: Congress leader
COVID-19 death toll reaches 399 in Rajasthan; total cases climb to 17,271