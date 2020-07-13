Interstate chain-snatching gang busted: Police

Four members of an interstate chain-snatching gang were arrested here and gold and silver jewelries worth an unspecified amount were recovered from them, police said on Monday. The police also seized illegal arms and two motorcycles, besides four gold chains and silver anklets weighing 500 gram, from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Mobin, Monis, Kadeem and Sufiyan, said police adding gang leader Mobil hails from Tanda locality under Kotwali Dehat police station and has 26 cases, including those of loot and murder, registered against him. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh the four were arrested by a Swift Action Team (SWAT) Team of Kotwali Dehat police station after an encounter near Dostpur Flyover Service Road on late Sunday night. They were going to Delhi to sell booty, he added.

He said Mobin usually operated in Delhi but he had shifted base to his home town here after the lockdown in the national capital, he said..