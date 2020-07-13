Left Menu
Coordination among MVA allies good, focus on outbreak: Thorat

Thorat, who completed a year as Maharashtra Congress chief, told PTI the perception of lack of dialogue among allies was because CM Thackeray was completely dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. "But the coordination and dialogue between all three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) is good now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:08 IST
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said coordination between the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents was good and the focus of the administration under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was entirely on the containment of the coronavirus outbreak. Thorat, who completed a year as Maharashtra Congress chief, told PTI the perception of lack of dialogue among allies was because CM Thackeray was completely dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

"But the coordination and dialogue between all three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) is good now. There was a perception about lack of dialoguesince CM Thackeray was completely dedicated to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak," he said. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had caused a stir in May saying that his party was not a key decision-maker in the alliance government in Maharashtra.

Senior party leader Ashok Chavan had reportedly accused bureaucracy of causing a rift in the MVA allies. Speaking on the completion of one year as Congress state unit chief, Thorat said, "Organisational strengthening is an ongoing process. We have to now focus on strengthening the party, ideology and creating new leaders. A state working committee will be announced soon." While admitting that times were difficult politically for the Congress, Thorat said the strength of the party was its sustainable ideology.

He said the party was demoralised after the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle when he took over the reins of the state unit. "I had to rejuvenate the party in two months to face the Assembly polls, ticket distribution and then alliance talks with NCP," he added.

He said the party was also putting technology to good use for interaction between leaders and workers, which is not only helping it bring relief to people during coronavirus- induced lockdown, but is also allowing the grassroot cadre to get galvanised. Thorat said the state unit has been asked by the central leadership to follow the common minimum programme while being part of the MVA government.

"The loan waiver for farmers was an important part of our CMP and it has been implemented. We feel NYAY scheme (a minimum income guarantee plan proposed by the Congress) must be implemented across the country," he said. Thorat said if money reaches the hands of the poor, then they will fuel consumption which will kickstart the economy.

"If the (NYAY) proposal gets in principle approval, funds required can be worked out," he said..

