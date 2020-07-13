Surat records 287 new coronavirus cases; 186 discharged

Surat reported 287 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the districtin Gujarat to 8,659, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. The death toll in the district rose to 323 with five more COVID-19 fatalities, it said here.

Out of the 287 cases, 207 were reported from Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) limits (the city) and 80 from rural parts of the district, it said. With 186 patients getting discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases in the district rose to 5,153, the department said.

In Surat city, the highest number of 40 cases were reported from Varachha 'A' zone followed by Katargam at 38. Several diamond and textile units are located in these localities.

In a video message, municipal Commissioner B N Pani on Monday asked residential societies and industrial units to use oxymetre to measure oxygen saturation levels of people living and working under them, and refer cases with the level below 94 to hospitals with immediate effect. He appealed to the people living in localities badly affected by coronavirus like Varachha, Katargam, Sarthana, Limbayat, Puna and Adajan, among others, to avoid coming out of their houses unless absolutely necessary and stay away from crowded places to curb the infection spread.

The civic body has so far surveyed 9,59,894 persons for coronavirus in the city, where 12,114 people are under home quarantine, the SMC said in a release. In rural areas, 3,539 people are home quarantined, said a separate release from the Surat district panchayat.