One person arrested for uploading abusive video against stand-up comedian

Cyber cell of Mumbai police on Monday arrested one person from Nalasopara for uploading on his social media a video in which he uses abusive language against stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua. Cyber Crime Police Station has registered a case against Umesh Dada alias Imtiaz Shaikh under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment),354-D(Stalking), 294 (Obscenity), 504 (Intentionally insults to break public peace), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 509 (Intending to insult the modesty of a woman),34 of Indian Penal Code and section 67-A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act).

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that his government has sought legal opinion on Joshua's statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before further action on the latter. He further warned against objectionable comments being made on Joshua on social media and cited that action has been taken against some who have done so.

Joshua was recently been accused by a Shiv Sena legislator of insulting the Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during one of her shows a year ago. In the year-old video, Joshua allegedly commented on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in Maharashtra.

She has been receiving rape and death threats since the video went viral on social media. Following an outrage, Joshua had pulled down her video and had also apologised. (ANI)