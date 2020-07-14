43 people booked for not wearing masks in UP

The police booked 43 people for not wearing protective masks while stepping out in Kairana town of Shamli district, an official said on Tuesday. As part of a drive against violation of safety norms amid the coronavirus outbreak, the police have been cracking down on people wandering without wearing face masks. “A total of 43 people were booked for not wearing masks in Kairana town on Monday,” the official said. PTI CORR SRY