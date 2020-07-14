1 detained in death case of BJP leader in Bengal

West Bengal CID detained a person named in the purported suicide note of BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy from Malda district on Tuesday, a senior officer said. The person was first detained by local police in English Bazar and then handed over to CID. "Our officers are talking to him. Initially, he has denied any involvement," he said.

The Hemtabad MLA had named two persons in the note and the officer said a search for the other person is on. The CPI(M)-turned-BJP leader was found hanging at a market near his residence in Uttar Dinajpur district's Hemtabad on Monday. His family and party leaders have alleged it was a "cold-blooded murder by Trinamool Congress", a charge the ruling party has denied.