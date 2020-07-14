Bengal minister's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
West Bengal Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pande on Tuesday said his wife tested positive for COVID-19, and has been placed under home quarantine. The veteran TMC leader's wife was diagnosed with the infection days after her brother succumbed to the disease at a private hospital here. "My wife has contracted COVID-19. She has been placed under home quarantine.

The veteran TMC leader's wife was diagnosed with the infection days after her brother succumbed to the disease at a private hospital here. Image Credit: ANI

"My wife has contracted COVID-19. She has been placed under home quarantine. My brother-in-law who was also suffering from COVID-19 died on Saturday," he told PTI. The 69-year-old leader, who suffers from age-related ailments, however, tested negative for the disease.

"Since we have a two-storey house, my wife and I have decided to stay on separate floors," he said. She may have to undergo a second test for the disease in a couple of days, Pande added.

