Nagpur COVID-19 cases rise by 148 to 2,505
Nagpur, Jul 14(PTI)The number of coronavirus positive cases rose by 148 to 2,505 on Tuesday in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official said. The death toll so far stood at 38, including 24 from the city. The number of the recovered cases has mounted to 1,585, an official release said.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:18 IST
The number of the recovered cases has mounted to 1,585, an official release said. A total of 9,555 tests have been conducted so far this month.
