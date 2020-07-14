Sad to see Pilot 'leave' Cong: Tharoor
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he was sad to see Sachin Pilot "leave" the Congress and asserted that instead of "parting", the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister should have joined the effort to make the party a more effective instrument for "his and our dreams".PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:32 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he was sad to see Sachin Pilot "leave" the Congress and asserted that instead of "parting", the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister should have joined the effort to make the party a more effective instrument for "his and our dreams". However, when asked on Twitter whether Pilot had left the party, Tharoor said, "Not formally. I certainly hope that reconciliation is still possible. The events of the last few days led me to draw an obvious inference." "If he returns to the fold & works for a revived &reformed @incIndia, he would be more than welcome," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.
The Congress on Tuesday cracked the whip on dissident leader Pilot, stripping him of the posts of deputy chief minister and the party's Rajasthan unit president for revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Responding to the developments, Tharoor tweeted, "I am sad to see @SachinPilot leave @INCIndia. "I consider him one of our best & brightest, and wish it had not come to this. Instead of parting, he should have joined the effort to make the Party a better & more effective instrument for his, and our, dreams." PTI ASK RT
- READ MORE ON:
- Shashi Tharoor
- Congress
- Sachin Pilot
- Rajasthan
- Ashok Gehlot
- Thiruvananthapuram
ALSO READ
Odisha Congress to stage demonstrations against fuel price rise
Congress workers in Patna ride bicycles, bullock carts to protest against hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress members ride bullock cart to protest against fuel price hike
Haryana Congress holds statewide protest against fuel price hike
Congress stages demonstration against fuel price rise