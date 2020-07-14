JK reports 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 346 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total number of patients in the union territory past 11,000, officials said. The death toll reached 195 after eight COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours, they said, adding one of them was from Jammu and the rest were from Valley.

Of the total fatalities, 177 were from Valley and 18 from the Jammu region. Of the 346 fresh cases, 56 were from Jammu region and 290 from Valley.

There are 4,755 active cases in the union territory and 6,223 patients have recovered. Tuesday's cases included 46 people who had returned to the union territory recently, the officials said, adding the total number of cases has now reached 11,173.

"Of these, 8,785 are in Kashmir, while 2,388 are in Jammu region," an official said. Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases - 127-- on Tuesday, followed by 58 in Anantnag district in the south.