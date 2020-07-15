Left Menu
The District administration of Shivamogga on Wednesday decided to impose partial lockdown in the entire district from July 16 until further orders, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:57 IST
Shivamogga to go under partial lockdown from July 15

The District administration of Shivamogga on Wednesday decided to impose partial lockdown in the entire district from July 16 until further orders, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will be in force daily from 2 pm to 5 am on the next day, until the further orders, official sources said.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by district in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa with senior officials, public representatives and office bearers of various organisations in the district. Shivamogga Member of Parliament B Y Raghavendra, who was present at the meeting, tweeted that the lockdown will be in in place daily from 2 pm to 5 am from Thursday.

Other than government offices, agriculture, medical and other necessary services, all other activities will be shut until further orders. "Police have been instructed to take strict action against those gathering without maintaining social distancing, not wearing masks and violating guidelines.

People are requested to cooperate," Raghavendra, who is also the son of Chief Minister B S Yediyrappa said in another tweet. Aimed at controlling the spike in cases, Bengaluru urban and rural areas are under "complete lockdown" since last night 8 pm and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22.

Following Bengaluru urban and rural districts, administrations in several other districts like Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi (only in Urban areas), Bidar, Raichur (in Raichur city and Sindhanur) and Yadgir too have announced lockdown. As of July 14 evening, cumulatively 44,077 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 842 deaths and 17,390 discharges.

Shivamogga till last evening had a total of 530 positive cases..

