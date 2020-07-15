2 injured after building collapses in Mumbai
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:33 IST
Two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both of them were taken to a hospital after the incident.
Speaking to ANI, Ajay Jadhav, a fire department official said, "Two people injured after a portion of a house collapsed in Grant Road area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The injured have been taken to a hospital."
Earlier, the police, fire department personnel and an ambulance reach the spot, after they were informed of the incident. (ANI)
