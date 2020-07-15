Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt steps aims to bring down viral caseloads in 10 days: CM

Listing out the various measures initiated by the AIADMK government to extend relief and virus prevention activities, Palaniswami said the state government alone had spent Rs 6,000 crore so far. The central schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, transfer of Rs 2,000 to each farmer in the state under PM Kisan scheme and essential commodities provided by the Centre have also helped mitigate the difficulties of the people.

PTI | Krishnagiri | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:19 IST
Govt steps aims to bring down viral caseloads in 10 days: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday exuded confidence in reducing the viral caseload and bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control within 10 days, if the people extended their full cooperation to his government's initiatives. He asserted that the state and central governments had spent over Rs 10,000 crore towards relief and mitigation activities to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

"Much depends upon the complete cooperation from the people in breaking the chain of Coronavirus transmission as no vaccine has been found so far," he said. He was addressing reporters at the collectorate here after chairing meetings with small and medium scale entrepreneurs, farmers and officials.

Already there are indications that the cases are on the decline in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and the virus cases will gradually decrease further in the next ten days owing to the stringent measures being taken by his government, he said. "Tamil Nadu is the only state in India to do maximum tests for Covid-19.

Over 42,000 persons were tested on Tuesday alone. Aggressive testing through about 600 fever camps in Chennai and door verification carried out on a daily basis by over 30,000 workers had helped to bring down the Coronavirus cases in the capital city," he said.

Similar measures are being followed in other parts in the state to reduce the infections, he added. Listing out the various measures initiated by the AIADMK government to extend relief and virus prevention activities, Palaniswami said the state government alone had spent Rs 6,000 crore so far.

The central schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana, transfer of Rs 2,000 to each farmer in the state under PM Kisan scheme and essential commodities provided by the Centre have also helped mitigate the difficulties of the people. "Even during this crisis and testing time imposed due to the pandemic, my government has permitted all agriculture related and other livelihood activities.

On the industrial front too, yesterday the Cabinet has permitted a firm to invest Rs 600 crore, providing jobs to about 2,925 youths, to manufacture electric vehicles in Hosur (in this district)," the chief minister said. He further added a project undertaken by his government will facilitate irrigation activities in 3,400 acres in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, greatly benefiting the farmers.

Around 4.18 lakh migrant workers have been sent home, he said in an apparent reference to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. To a question on the Opposition extending "full cooperation" to the government's measures to curb the spread of the virus, the chief minister said "they are only issuing daily statements," indicating there was no desired cooperation from them.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Schalke's Matondo apologises for Dortmund shirt gaffe

Schalke 04s teenage Wales winger Rabbi Matondo apologised on Wednesday after being photographed wearing a shirt of the German clubs arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in a private training session this week. Matondo was given a dressing down by ...

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu gives nod to ICMR for studying BCG vaccine's efficacy on senior citizens

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has given approval to Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR for studying the efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin BCG vaccine on senior citizens at its Nationa...

Rajinikanth to launch his party in November, says close aide Karate Thiagarajan

Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, has revealed that the actor will launch his party in November, this year. Speaking to ANI, Karate said, Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will l...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020