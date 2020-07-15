Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION DEL106 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-RAJNATH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on Friday to take stock of the country's military preparedness and review the overall situation, government sources said on Wednesday, as India and China move to finalise a framework for a complete disengagement at friction points on their border. DEL120 VIRUS-RECOVERY Record 20,572 patients recuperate from COVID-19 in 24 hrs; recovery rate 63.24 pc New Delhi: India's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 63.24 per cent with 20,572 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the highest so far, even as the country saw yet another record daily jump of 29,429 cases, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL118 LD EU-INDIA India, EU decide to expand ties; set up high-level dialogue to address trade issues New Delhi: India and the 27-nation European Union on Wednesday decided to set up a high-level dialogue to enhance trade and investment and iron out lingering differences over the long-pending free trade agreement, while vowing to expand their overall ties in areas like defence, nuclear energy and health, during a virtual summit. DEL116 PM-CBSE-RESULTS PM congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn't define them New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his "young friends" for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are.

DEL111 2NDLDALL-RJ-CONG Cong seeks rebel MLAs' disqualification from assembly, asks them to return to 'family' Jaipur/New Delhi: The Congress has sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs from the state assembly even as it repeated that the party has not closed its doors on him. DEL121 LD WEATHER 12 killed in rain, flood related incidents in India; red alert issued for Mumbai, coastal areas New Delhi: Twelve people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in across the country, while the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai and other coastal areas in Maharashtra following heavy rains in the region. DEL99 VIRUS-IIT-TEST KIT IIT Delhi launches "Corosure" claimed to be the world's most affordable diagnostic kit for corona New Delhi: Claimed to be the world's most affordable diagnostic kit for coronavirus, a low-cost test kit developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here was launched on Wednesday.

DEL103 DEF-FINANCIAL POWERS Armed forces get special powers for individual procurement worth Rs 300 cr New Delhi: In view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, the defence ministry on Wednesday granted special powers to the three services for individual capital procurement programme worth Rs 300 crore to meet emergent operational requirements, officials said. DEL109 DEF-PENSION-INVALID Govt allows invalid pension for soldiers with less than 10 years of service New Delhi: The defence ministry said on Wednesday it has allowed invalid pension to those armed forces personnel who have less than 10 years of qualifying service. DEL107 PAR- VIRUS-LD PHARMA Check black marketing, consider price capping & promote cheaper Covid drugs: Par Panel to govt New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday suggested top government officials to check black marketing of coronavirus medicines, consider capping their prices and promote locally made and easily available cheaper medicines, sources said.

CAL21 NL-DISQUALIFICATION-NPF NPF to move HC against Speaker's order on seven rebel MLAs Kohima: The opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) on Wednesday described as "arbitrary" the order of Nagaland Legislative Assembly Speaker dismissing the party's disqualification petition against its seven rebel MLAs and said it will move the high court. MDS17 KA-VIRUS-PLASMA-MINISTER Karnataka announces incentives of Rs 5,000 for plasma donors Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that an incentive of Rs 5,000 would be given to people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection and are willing to donate plasma to help cure other COVID-19 patients.

LEGAL LGD19 JK-HC-AMARNATH J-K HC asks SASB to urgently decide on holding Amarnath yatra in view of COVID-19 Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday asked Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) to take an urgent decision on holding the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine, located in the higher reaches of South Kashmir, keeping in mind the threat of COVID-19. BUSINESS DEL105 BIZ-LD RELIANCE Google to buy 7.7% stake in Jio; to make affordable smartphones: Ambani Mumbai: Google has agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture and to cooperate on technology initiatives, including development of affordable smartphones, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN39 CHINA-INDIA-LD TALKS Talks between Chinese and Indian militaries reached 'progress' on further disengagement: China Beijing: China on Wednesday said the fourth commander-level talks between Indian and Chinese militaries to ease tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have achieved "progress" on promoting "further disengagement" of the border troops to de-escalate tensions. By K J M Varma PTI AD.