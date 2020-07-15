Amravati COVID-19 cases rise by 59 to 1,059
The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati district in Maharashtra rose by 59 to 1,059 on Wednesday, a health official said. With one more death, the fatality count has gone up to 36. With 19 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district mounted to 667, the official said.PTI | Amravati | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:10 IST
