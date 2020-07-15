BJP worker kidnapped in J-K back home safe: Jitendra Singh

A BJP worker who was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning is back home safe, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said. “Relieved to learn that our colleague in #BJP, Mehrajudin Malla who was abducted in Sopore this morning, is back home safe,” he tweeted. “While Security forces and @JmuKmrPolice deserve all appreciation,where are the #Kashmir Apologists who lose no time in making unsubstantiated charges against security persons, but neither have courage nor conviction to utter a word against terrorists,” the minister said.

Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur. Malla, who is also the vice chairman of Municipal Committee Watergam, was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town, officials said.

Police had taken cognisance of the matter and launched operations to trace the BJP worker, they said. The incident had come less than a week after BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and father were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.