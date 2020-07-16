Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre takes music and dance classes online amid COVID-19 pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced many institutions, including those providing training in music and dance, to take classes online. The Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra (GKCM) Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar has also turned to online platforms to connect with its students.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 10:38 IST
Odisha: Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre takes music and dance classes online amid COVID-19 pandemic
Students at the Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced many institutions, including those providing training in music and dance, to take classes online. The Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra (GKCM) Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar has also turned to online platforms to connect with its students. Sangeeta Gosain, music teacher and CEO of the GKCM Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, told ANI that to learn any art form, one cannot simply just sit alone and practice. "Music and dance need practice along with instruction and feedback from your teachers. We have arranged online classes so that even if we cannot be physically present with our students, we can still guide them," she said.

She added, "This pandemic is particularly stressful for the artists because we cannot share our art with the world. For us, appreciation and the knowledge that our art has brought happiness to someone is worth more than a million dollars. We have been able to arrange recitals and programs on Facebook Live and in a way, it is better because we can reach a much wider audience." "At the institute, we have reduced the staff but have kept three-four maintenance workers to keep the equipment in good condition. Some students who were unable to go home have stayed at the centre. They use the auditorium a few times a week and observe social distancing while practising," she further said.

According to Bharti Mishra, a student at the centre, nearly everything is being done online. "Video conferencing platforms have enabled us to keep in touch with our teachers. Of course, it is not the same and it is difficult to advance in our training without physical proximity, but we are able to continue to practise what we have learned so far," she said. She also added, "The beauty of the art community is that despite a nation-wide lockdown and a global pandemic, art can never die down, as long as artists are there to keep it alive. We continue to practise and perform and we have faith that sooner or later we will go back to performing live programs in our auditorium and across the country." (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge

Indonesian fisherman Ramidin says he used to catch stingray by paddling just off the shore of his village, but as a giant coal power complex nearby has expanded over the last three decades, he has had to venture further and further out to s...

Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, Gates and others hacked in Bitcoin scam

Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked apparently to promote a Bitcoin scam in what the microblogging site believes to b...

COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran

As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed ove...

Sino-U.S. tensions create anxiety for Hong Kong -HKEX chief executive

The rising tensions between China and the United States are creating anxiety for Hong Kong, said Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday. The Sino-U.S. frictions have risen in recent months as the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020