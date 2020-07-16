Following are the top stories at 1 pm. NATION: DEL11 VIRUS LD CASES India records over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in single day for first time New Delhi: COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 30,000 mark in a single day for the first time pushing the tally to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL10 RAHUL-DALIT Rahul Gandhi flays assault on Dalits in MP's Guna New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the attack on Dalits by policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, saying "our fight is against this injustice". BOM2 MH-RAINS Heavy showers in Mumbai, more rains likely: IMD Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

DEL12 SIBAL-PILOT Are legislators vacationing in Haryana, Sibal asks in dig at Pilot New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Sachin Pilot over his claim that he is not joining the BJP, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked what happens to his ‘ghar wapsi’ and whether Rajasthan's dissident legislators are vacationing in Haryana under the “watchful eye” of the saffron party. CAL1 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,392; death toll mounts to 79 Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark on Thursday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said.

DEL15 VIRUS-SCHOOLS-ONLINE CLASSES Productive screen time maybe necessary for meeting learning outcomes, say schools New Delhi: The HRD ministry's cap on duration of online classes has thrown private schools in a quandary as they juggle to strike a balance between "good screen time" and "bad screen time", while trying to address curriculum concerns of senior classes. By Gunjan Sharma LEGAL: LGD2 VIRUS-SC-J-K-LD INTERNET Committee set up on restoration of 4G service, no contempt made: Centre, J&K tell SC New Delhi: The Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration told the Supreme Court on Thursday that a special committee has been set up as per the court's directive on the issue of restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory. FOREIGN: FGN13 US-TWITTER-LD HACKED Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, Gates and others hacked in Bitcoin scam New York: Several prominent Twitter accounts, including those of former US president Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were hacked apparently to promote a Bitcoin scam in what the microblogging site believes to be a "coordinated social engineering attack." FGN14 VIRUS-CHINA-LD ECONOMY Chinese economy bounces back; expands 3.2 per cent as coronavirus curbs lifted Beijing: China's economy bounced back by posting 3.2 per cent growth in the second quarter after a record 6.8 per cent slump in the first quarter due to the coronavirus crisis, avoiding a recession. By K J M Varma FGN12 US-LD H1B 174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against presidential proclamation on H1B Washington: A lawsuit has been filed by a group of 174 Indians, including seven minors, against the recent presidential proclamation on H-1B that would prevent them from entering the US due to the suspension of issuing of foreign work visas for the rest of the year. By Lalit K Jha