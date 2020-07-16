SC agrees to hear plea for intervention to contain COVID-19 spread among animals in Zoos

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear after four weeks a petition filed by animal rights activist Sangeeta Dogra seeking urgent directions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among animals in zoological parks. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the court will hear the petition after four weeks.

During the hearing, the CJI said that these persons are "very passionate" about wildlife. "We think, we will hear your matter in a date, as you have raised some important issues in your petition, we will consider your matter after four weeks," CJI Bobde said.

Dogra had moved the apex court seeking appropriate directions and/or orders to stop the spread of COVID-19 among animals in zoological parks across the country. (ANI)