AAP MP asks Puri to bring back Indian students stranded in Taiwan

In a letter dated July 12 to Puri, Singh claimed many of the students have been  stuck there for more than three months "Many of them have exhausted whatever money they had and are unable to afford the chartered flights which are charging almost 6 times the normal fare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:04 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has asked Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to provide a repatriation flight to bring back over 100 Indian students stranded in Taiwan. In a letter dated July 12 to Puri, Singh claimed many of the students have been  stuck there for more than three months

"Many of them have exhausted whatever money they had and are unable to afford the chartered flights which are charging almost 6 times the normal fare. List of some of the students who are stranded there is with embassy," Singh said

"I would like to request you to kindly provide a repatriation flight through Vande Bharat Mission from Taiwan to India as more than hundred Indian students are stranded there," he added.  PTI UZM DPBDPB

