Maha: Undertrial jumps to death to escape police in Thane

In an attempt to give police the slip, an undertrial, who was out on bail, jumped to his death from a building in Mumbra town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. A history-sheeter, Mohsin Chira was out on bail from Thane Jail and was suspected to be involved in a theft due to which the police were hunting for him, senior inspector Madhukar Kad of Mumbra police station said.

A police team went to look for the accused at Ambedkar Pada on Tuesday night, when he allegedly entered a building and jumped from the second floor, the official said. Chira was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered in this regard.

At least 15 criminal offenses, including theft and dacoity, had been registered against the deceased, the official said..