Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DEL52 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record single-day jump in UP coronavirus count: 34 new deaths, 2061 fresh cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Thursday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus numbers, with 34 fatalities and 2,061 infections pushing the cumulative figures to 1,046 deaths and 43,444 cases, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:09 IST
New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . LGD42 RJ-HC-PILOT-2NDLD PETITION Rajasthan HC puts off hearing dissident MLAs' petition till Friday Jaipur: A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Friday afternoon an amended petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders, challenging the notices from the Speaker over a Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly. .

LGD9 RJ-LD SPEAKER-POWER Disqualification notice to Pilot, 18 MLAs ignites debate over Speakers' power New Delhi: The debate over Speakers' power under the Constitution to entertain pleas seeking disqualification of MLAs has been ignited again amid the political crisis in Rajasthan with the Assembly Speaker entertaining such a plea by the ruling Congress party and issuing notices to 19 lawmakers in the state. . DEL52 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record single-day jump in UP coronavirus count: 34 new deaths, 2061 fresh cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Thursday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus numbers, with 34 fatalities and 2,061 infections pushing the cumulative figures to 1,046 deaths and 43,444 cases, officials said. .

DES31 UP-ENCOUNTER-POLICE Vikas Dubey case: Kartikey's family says he was minor, police differ Kanpur (UP): In a fresh controversy, the family of Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikey, who was killed in an alleged police encounter during a search operation for gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides, has claimed that he was a minor, but police rejected the charge. . DES28 UP-MINISTER-BRAHMINS Congress, Samajwadi Party trying to defame Brahmins: UP minister Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of the bid to defame Brahmins after the Kanpur ambush in which eight police personnel were killed by the henchmen of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. .

DES55 UP-LD LALLU Massacre anniversary: UP Cong chief, workers held on way to Sonbhadra village, released Bhadohi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and several party workers were taken into custody while on their way to Sonbhadra’s Umbha village to mark the first anniversary of the killing of Gond tribals over a land dispute. . DES7 UP-DALIT MAYAWATI Mayawati asks govt to take action against those involved in assault of Dalits in Guna Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday termed as "cruel and shameful" the attack on Dalits in Madhya Pradesh, saying incidents of Dalits being "uprooted" under the BJP regime are as common as during the Congress rule. .

DES59 PB-VIRUS-COUNT 9 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab; 298 fresh cases take tally to 9,094 Chandigarh: Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 230 while 298 new cases took the tally to 9,094. . DES57 PB-VIRUS-MINISTER-KIN Punjab minister's wife, son test positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: After Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, his wife and son also tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. .

DES54 PB-SAD-TAKSALI SAD (Taksali) urges AAP, BSP to join hands against Cong, Akalis Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) on Thursday urged outfits like AAP, BSP, Lok Insaaf Party and "like-minded forces" to form a viable third alternative against the ruling Congress and the SAD-BJP combine. . DES56 HR-VIRUS-CASES 3 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, total cases cross 24,000-mark Chandigarh: Haryana reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday as 696 fresh cases took the state's infection tally past the 24,000-mark, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. .

DEL73 HP-VIRUS-CASES One Army, 3 CAPF jawans among 8 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Shimla: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,350 on Thursday as eight more people, including an Army and three CAPF jawans, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.. .

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in women prisoners and COVID measures, ‘making sentences worse’

More than 700,000 women are in prison around the world, and that number is growing much faster than men, the Human Rights Council has heard.In a debate about conditions in detention and how to do more to protect female detainees during the ...

England to play friendly game against Wales at Wembley in October

Englands football team will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley on October 8. Gareth Southgates side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020. England and Wales have last played ...

Kochi: Photographer saves life of man presumed dead

A man in Kochi who was presumed to be dead, was sent for the treatment after a photographer alarmed the police present at the spot. Edathala police officials asked Tomy Thomas, a photographer to take the pictures of a dead man, Sivadasan ne...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest match postponed again due to six COVID-19 cases

The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was called off for a second time on Thursday after six Dinamo players tested positive for the coronavirus, the domestic professional league LPF said. The game, part o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020