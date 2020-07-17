Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:53 p.m.

Uttarakhand considering weekend lockdown in view of a spike in COVID cases. Singapore reports 327 new COVID-19 cases.

Health inspectors in Sri Lanka withdraw from COVID-19 duties over the minister's remarks against them. 2:35 p.m.

Ola converts fumigation centres into safety zones. 2:13 p.m.

A Congress leader who recovered from COVID-19 has launched a Plasma Donors Association. 1:32 p.m.

Three including foreign national die of COVID-19 in Puducherry. Central team visits Surat to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

1:19 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 16,000-mark as death toll reaches 83.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases reach 259,999. 1:14 p.m.

Even as Bengaluru is under a week-long lockdown till July 22, the city Mayor and commissioner of the civic body have favored its extension, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. 1:00 p.m.

Newly elected members of Rajya Sabha to take oath on July 22. 12:47 p.m.

Seven ITBP personnel among 52 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as state's tally rises to 543. Mayawati asks UP govt to pay special attention to cleanliness in COVID centers.

12:41 p.m. Neurologists called to examine poet-activist Varavara Rao.

12:10 p.m. Districts in MP, Bihar, Telangana most vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic, says Lancet study.

11:37 a.m. Five more persons, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 272.

11:30 a.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 16,000-mark, with the death toll rising to 83.

At 273 million people, India records the largest reduction in the number of people living in poverty, the UN says. 11:23 a.m.

Too soon to say whether recovered COVID patients lose immunity with time, scientists say. 11:20 a.m.

IndiGo introduces an option to book two seats for a single passenger. 11:07 a.m.

Record a single-day surge of nearly 35k COVID cases in India as total tally crosses 10 lakh. 10:30 a.m.

Around a hundred patients broke out of a COVID Care Centre in Assam's Kamrup district and blocked National Highway 31, alleging that they were not being provided with proper food and water, officials say. As Maharashtra gears up for low-key Bakri Eid celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people, including cattle rearers and farmers, who earn substantially during the festival, are staring at severe financial losses this year.

9:30 a.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.

Admission to colleges in West Bengal will be via online mode this year, state Higher Education department says. 7:17 a.m.

After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million COVID-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House says.