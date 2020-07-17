Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Pension System releases subscription numbers for Q1 of FY 2020-21

After the onset of COVID-19, employers have adopted or are willing to adopt deeper measures to ensure adequate support to employees in terms of their financial well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:27 IST
National Pension System releases subscription numbers for Q1 of FY 2020-21
Among the 1,02,975 subscribers registered, 43,000 have routed their subscription through their employer/ corporate while the rest have voluntarily enrolled in the scheme. Image Credit: ANI

The National Pension System (NPS), a flagship defined contribution pension scheme of the Government of India, has released its subscription numbers for the first quarter of 2020-21. The scheme's subscriber base has registered a growth of 30% whereby 1.03 lakh individual subscribers from the private sector and 206 corporates were enrolled during the 1st quarter, resulting in a total of 10.13 lakh corporate subscribers in the age group of 18 to 65 years. Among the 1,02,975 subscribers registered, 43,000 have routed their subscription through their employer/ corporate while the rest have voluntarily enrolled in the scheme.

After the onset of COVID-19, employers have adopted or are willing to adopt deeper measures to ensure adequate support to employees in terms of their financial well-being. As per a recent survey of Willis Towers Watson, over 20 percent of employers in the private sector aims to educate employees on retirement adequacy and available savings options, while some companies are focusing on employees approaching retirement by providing independent, unbiased financial advice. Additionally, about 30 percent of employers are looking to address the impact of the pandemic on employees' financial and emotional well-being due to stress and concerns related to economic conditions and job security. As retirement benefits are unlikely to be reduced despite short-term actions by employers, employees may be looking for more flexibility concerning contribution schedules, withdrawals and timing of lump-sum payments, etc.

Shri Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), said: "The National Pension Scheme (NPS) has been a success amongst the corporate employees. While financial planning often took a backseat in an individual's life, this pandemic has brought it to the forefront, creating awareness for financial security at such testing times. During this pandemic, a growing realisation for both corporates and individuals has emerged that retirement planning is not a mere saving or tax benefit choice. The role played by private corporates to take charge of educating the employees about the benefits of NPS is highly appreciable, resulting in an interesting quarter for the pension sector regulator. We have also adopted various proactive measures for ensuring uninterrupted services to the subscribers in this period of unexpected crisis"

In its initiative to educate the citizens and to spread awareness about pensions and National Pension System, PFRDA has been organising webinars in association with industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'India For Assam' to raise fund for the flood-hit state

An intiative called India for Assam has been launched to create awareness about the current flood calamity in the state and help in rehabilitation. The initiative, launched by media conglomerate Times Network, has urged all countrymen to he...

US STOCKS-Futures rise as recovery hopes offset virus fears

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival, even as COVID-19 cases saw another record rise at home.BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset manager, ro...

US says COVID-19 retesting not needed by most

The US governments top official in charge of coronavirus testing is urging Americans not to get retested for COVID-19 to confirm theyve recovered. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said Thursday that repeat testing is not ...

Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Hungarian GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. In gloomy conditions with light rain on the Hungaroring track, Hamilton was .086 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020