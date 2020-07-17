Nagaland cops arrest Mumbai-based animal rights activist

Animal rights activist Hema Choudhary was arrested on Friday from Mumbai by Nagaland police for allegedly making objectionable remarks against people of the north-eastern state, an official said. She was held from her home in Oshiwara in the western part of the metropolis, he added.

Choudhary had made the remarks in a Youtube video after which an offence was registered by cyber crime police station in Nagaland under section 153A, 153B and 505 of IPC, the official informed. "On Friday, a Nagaland police team informed us about the case and then went to Choudhary's residence and arrested her. She will be taken to Nagaland for further probe," said senior inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station.

PTI DC BNM BNM.