Left Menu
Development News Edition

'DBT’s institutes accelerating development of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics'

Accelerating the work in various spheres to combat COVID-19, institutes under the Department of Biotechnology are developing research resources such as indigenous animal models, pseudo-viruses, clinical immunological assays and antibodies, a statement said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:19 IST
'DBT’s institutes accelerating development of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics'

Accelerating the work in various spheres to combat COVID-19, institutes under the Department of Biotechnology are developing research resources such as indigenous animal models, pseudo-viruses, clinical immunological assays and antibodies, a statement said on Friday. DBT's Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, has established a hamster infection model for evaluation of antivirals, therapeutics and vaccines, it said.

The THSTI has also established panels of positive sera from symptomatic patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection. These panels will find utility in validation of diagnostic kits. “DBT institutes are developing research resources such as indigenous animal models, viral spike proteins, receptor binding domain peptides, pseudo-viruses, clinical immunological assays and antibodies for research for sharing with industry and academia,” the statement said. Similarly, DBT-ILS, Bhubaneshwar, has successfully established 17 in-vitro cultures of SARS-CoV-2 using vero cell lines, which is an important resource for anti-viral testing and validation of antiviral products. A low-cost colorimetric PCR-based assay technology and an aptamer-based SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection technology developed by DBT-THSTI, were transferred to Genei and Molbio Diagnostics Pvt Limited. Similarly, in-house ELISA technology by the THSTI was also transferred to XCyton Diagnostics Limited.

THSTI has distributed over 2,500 sample aliquots in response to requests from industry, start-ups and academia, the statement added. DBT's Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology also developed a low-cost viral transport medium and RNA extraction kit that is ready for commercial use.

“Biorepositories established at DBT-THSTI, Faridabad, DBT-RCB, Faridabad, DBT-ILS, Bhubaneshwar, DBT-InStem, Bengaluru, DBT-NCCS, Pune and DBT facility at ILBS New Delhi are fully functional. Sharing of Biospecimens accelerates COVID-19 related research towards development of kits, therapeutics and vaccines,” the statement added. Separately, the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), a public sector undertaking under the Department for Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), has recommended 16 projects for funding in the area of testing, tracing and treatment of COVID-19 and the technologies selected for support are in the area of test kits, sanitizers, ventilators, PPEs, masks and COVID hospital effluent treatment. Some of the institutions and companies selected are: IIT Delhi; Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd Surat; IDEMI Mumbai; INM Indian Navy, Mumbai; Omix Research & Diagnostics Laboratories Bangalore; VBRI Innovation Pvt Ltd New Delhi; FFDC Kannauj; CIBART, New Delhi; Rudrani Hospitality Solutions Delhi; LN Inditech Services Pvt Ltd, Bhubhaneswar and few academic institutions and individual innovators.

The NRDC is a public sector undertaking under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad and Vehant Technologies have co-developed Ultraviolet Baggage Disinfection which can be used at airports, railway stations, the statement said. The ARCI is an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, while Vehant Technologies is a private entity.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil COVID cases halt exponential rise, though "fight" continues - WHO

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but the country is still in the middle of this fight as new cases and deaths grow by thousands every day, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. Brazil,...

WHO says COVID-19 cases in Brazil no longer rising exponentially

Coronavirus infections in Brazil no longer appear to be rising exponentially but have reached a plateau, creating an opportunity to get the outbreak there under control, WHO emergencies programme head Mike Ryan said on Friday.Ryan told a ne...

Mayor: NYC poised to open zoos, play ball under reopen plan

New York City is on track to allow zoos to open at limited capacity and professional sports without spectators starting next week under the next phase of its reopening plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. While a formal approval from the...

Pompeo 'deeply disappointed' in EU court decision to ditch trans-Atlantic data transfer deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was deeply disappointed in a ruling on Thursday by Europes highest court that a trans-Atlantic data transfer deal is invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020