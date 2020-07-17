School teacher ends life in Maha's Palghar

A 31-year-old school teacher allegedly committed suicide in Dahanu tehsil of Maharashtra's Palghar district apparently due to depression, police said on Friday. The man, Gangaram Chowdhari, who taught in a local private school, hanged himself at his home in Nimbapur- Mahalpada hamlet during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

"As per the statement of the brother of the deceased, the latter was depressed ever since his wife had left him few months ago and gone to her parents' house," he added. According to police, the teacher had reportedly not got salary for the last few months.

Before ending his life, the man drew his own picture on a paper and wrote July 15 on it, the official said. Kasa police have registered a case of accidental death, he said.