COVID-19: Shimla's famous Boileauganj Bazar sealed

COVID-19: Shimla's famous Boileauganj Bazar sealedPTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:05 IST
Boileauganj Bazar on the outskirts of the city was sealed on Friday after four Kashmir returnees staying there tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said.
No one will be allowed to enter or exit the containment zone and vehicles will go via Chakkar to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.
Forty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state past the 1,400-mark, officials said.
