Goa Guv, CM 'pledge' to work in 'full cooperation, synergy'

Two days after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik slammed the state government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the handling of the coronavirus situation, the Raj Bhavan on Saturday said that both the leaders have pledged to continue working in "full cooperation and synergy".

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:27 IST
Two days after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik slammed the state government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the handling of the coronavirus situation, the Raj Bhavan on Saturday said that both the leaders have pledged to continue working in "full cooperation and synergy". The governor, while talking to reporters on Thursday had blamed the rising number of coronavirus cases in Goa on an "error of judgment" by the state government, and said it "got satisfied" about the COVID-19 situation too early.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Rupesh Kumar Thakur, secretary to the governor, said that the chief minister met the governor on Friday to discuss the issues related to the pandemic in the state. "The chief minister met the governor at Raj Bhavan and discussed whole range of issues pertaining to COVID-19 management in the state. The governor extended his full support to the government in its fight against the pandemic," Thakur said in the statement.

The chief minister assured that the observations/ suggestions made by the governor would be acted upon by the government in right earnest, he added. "The governor and the CM pledged to continue to work in full cooperation and synergy in order to win the battle against the contagion and in the interest of the state," the statement said.

Malik, in his criticism of the state government on Thursday had said, "We got satisfied when we should not have got satisfied. We withdrew the lockdown then and we are doing the (fresh) lockdown (when cases have increased)." He was referring to the declaration of Goa as green zone in May and the subsequent spike in the COVID-19 cases. PTI RPS NP NP

