Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drones with cameras inspect power lines in Maharashtra now

After Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut proposed the use of drones -- unmanned aerial vehicles -- for this purpose, the Union home ministry and Director General of Civil Aviation gave the nod, an official statement said. Drones are now being used for aerial surveillance and inspection of Extra High Voltage (EHV) lines and towers in remote areas of the state, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:45 IST
Drones with cameras inspect power lines in Maharashtra now

In a first, theMaharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) has started using drones for inspection of power lines and transmission towers, the state energy ministry said on Saturday. After Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut proposed the use of drones -- unmanned aerial vehicles -- for this purpose, the Union home ministry and Director General of Civil Aviation gave the nod, an official statement said.

Drones are now being used for aerial surveillance and inspection of Extra High Voltage (EHV) lines and towers in remote areas of the state, it said. It can cut maintenance costs and losses from outages, it said, adding that surveillance through drones is more efficient than manual survey of power lines and detects faults in lines quicker.

These drones are equipped with ultra HD cameras which can take high-resolution close-up photographs and videos of the towers and their components..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ram temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years after start of construction: Champat Rai

The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date its construction starts, said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Rail said they have...

France: Fire destroys centuries-old organ at Nantes cathedral

Nantes France, July 18 SputnikANI A violent blaze has completely destroyed an almost 400-year-old organ in the Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul in the western French city of Nantes, media said on Saturday. The ornate organ was installed ...

Prometheus School partners with Anshul Garg Academy

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, July 18 ANINewsVoir Prometheus School, Noida is very excited to share its latest partnership and association with the established academy in the world of Table Tennis, Anshul Garg Academy AGA. AGA is a renowned ho...

Pak court sentences 2 LeT members to 15 years in jail

A Pakistani court on Saturday awarded 15 years jail term to two leaders of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT in two terror financing cases. Today the Anti-Terrorism Court ATC Lahore concluded the trial of two leaders -- Luqman Shah and Maso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020