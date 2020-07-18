Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt announces modalities for financial contributions to NDRF

The announcement came amidst the coronavirus pandemic and floods in different parts of the country. The central government has laid out the modalities for receipt of contributions and grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, a home ministry statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:36 IST
Govt announces modalities for financial contributions to NDRF

The Centre has laid out the modalities for financial contributions to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), through which people get money and other help during natural calamities and other crisis. The announcement came amidst the coronavirus pandemic and floods in different parts of the country.

The central government has laid out the modalities for receipt of contributions and grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, a home ministry statement said. Accordingly, contributions and grants can be made by any person or institution in NDRF through several modes.

One option is through physical instruments like cheque favouring 'PAO (Secretariat), MHA' at New Delhi. On the back of the instrument, the individual may mention the remarks for 'Contributions/ Grants to NDRF'. Contributions may also be made through RTGS/ NEFT indicating the purpose as 'Contributions/ Grants to NDRF' and deposited in the Receipt Account No. 10314382194, IFSC Code- SBIN0000625, State Bank of India, Central Sectt Branch, New Delhi. The other options are via Bharatkosh portal https://bharatkosh.gov.in,  through net banking, debit cards, credit cards & UPI.

The NDRF helps people in distress during floods, droughts, quakes and other natural disasters. The NDRF fund was also used to provide food and accommodation to migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown beginning March 25.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ram temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years after start of construction: Champat Rai

The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date its construction starts said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Rail said they have ...

Hyderabad: IKEA Store closed temporarily amid COVID-19 crisis

The IKEA store in Hyderabad was closed for the second time on Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO and CSO of IKEA India Peter Betzel said. Betzel said, As you know, after the lockdown, we opened our operations in Hyderabad, start...

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...

'More power to you': Riteish Deshmukh sends heartwarming birthday wishes to Priyanka Chopra

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to Bollywoods Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas by digging out a throwback picture of the duo. Dear priyankachopra- wishing you a very happy birthday- More power to you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020