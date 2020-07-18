Mandela's struggles, values continue to inspire: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday remembered South African legend Nelson Mandela and said the anti-apartheid leader's struggles, values and message of peace will continue to be a source of inspiration for people around the globe. Since 2009, in recognition of the former South African President's contribution to the culture of peace and freedom, the UN General Assembly declares July 18 as the Nelson Mandela International Day.

"On Nelson Mandela International Day, let us remember a legend who fought for social justice, freedom and equality till the last breath of his life. Nelson Mandela's struggles, values and message of peace will continue to be a source of inspiration for people around the globe," Shah tweeted. Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, and served as the first black President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, the home minister condoled the death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri. "Pained to learn about the demise of a towering figure in the mathematical horizon, Professor Shri C S Seshadri ji. He will always be remembered for his unparalleled contribution in the field of algebraic geometry. My thoughts are with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah said.

Seshadri died in Chennai on Friday. He was 88.