Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust invites PM to lay foundation stone of temple on Aug 3 or 5

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:52 IST
Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust invites PM to lay foundation stone of temple on Aug 3 or 5
PM Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on February five Image Credit: ANI

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates, said a spokesperson

PM Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on February five

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Ram Mandir Trust president Nritya Gopal Das said, "We have suggested two auspicious dates -- August 3 and 5 -- for the prime minister's visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets." After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Quartararo takes pole at Spanish MotoGP, Rins injured in crash

Petronas Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish MotoGP after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman broke his own lap record set earli...

Ram temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years after start of construction: Champat Rai

The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date its construction starts said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Rail said they have ...

Hyderabad: IKEA Store closed temporarily amid COVID-19 crisis

The IKEA store in Hyderabad was closed for the second time on Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO and CSO of IKEA India Peter Betzel said. Betzel said, As you know, after the lockdown, we opened our operations in Hyderabad, start...

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020