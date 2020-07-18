Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust invites PM to lay foundation stone of temple on Aug 3 or 5

Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust invites PM to lay foundation stone of temple on Aug 3 or 5PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:52 IST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates, said a spokesperson
PM Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on February five
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Ram Mandir Trust president Nritya Gopal Das said, "We have suggested two auspicious dates -- August 3 and 5 -- for the prime minister's visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets." After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
