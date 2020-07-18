Left Menu
India summons Pak Charge d'Affaires over killing of 3 civilians in firing by Pak forces in J-K

India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the killing of three innocent civilians including a child in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 22:36 IST
India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the killing of three innocent civilians including a child in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry said. It said India strongly condemned the Pakistani action that took place on Friday night

The deceased persons belonged to a single family, the MEA said, adding a child was injured in the unprovoked firing. "India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces," the MEA said. "India also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani forces," it said in a statement. The MEA said Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

