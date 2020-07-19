Left Menu
False hospital video goes viral, one arrested in Karnataka

Police said such videos have the potential to create panic and asked people to refrain from spreading them. The arrest was made within hours of the police announcing registration of a case in connection with the video that showed a crowd of people wearing masks at an "outpatient ward" of a hospital, falsely identified as Victoria Hospital, a major dedicated COVID facility here.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-07-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 18:26 IST
A viral video claiming to show crowded condition of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the city was found to be false with police on Sunday arresting a person for allegedly circulating it on social media. Police said such videos have the potential to create panic and asked people to refrain from spreading them.

The arrest was made within hours of the police announcing registration of a case in connection with the video that showed a crowd of people wearing masks at an "outpatient ward" of a hospital, falsely identified as Victoria Hospital, a major dedicated COVID facility here. The video went viral on social media.

"City Crime Branch swiftly identified and arrested this person who has been circulating false videos of panic in Victoria Hospital, Bangalore. Kudos to all doctors and medical professionals who are doing their best. FALSE NEWS BUSTED," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted. Earlier in the day, police said they have registered a case in this regard.

"#Covid False video about conditions of hospitals in Blore circulated on social media. Case registered in Cybercrime PS. While Govt, society at large fighting the pandemic, some r creating/forwarding messages/videos which has (sic) potential to create panic in society. REFRAIN FROM IT," Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted.

The video showed scores of people wearing masks gathered in a small space allegedly at an Out Patient Department in a hospital, and a person filming it, claiming to be a doctor, expressing concern that it was a threat to all medical staff and also the patients. Official sources said the video was reportedly from a hospital in one of the northern states.

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Symptom tracker app reveals six distinct types of COVID-19 infection

British scientists analysing data from a widely-used COVID-19 symptom-tracking app have found there are six distinct types of the disease, each distinguished by a cluster of symptoms.A Kings College London team found that the six types also...

Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would b...

Follow guidelines to combat coronavirus threat: J-K Guv Murmu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. He also asked the people to ...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance at deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled over the level of spending on the third day of a summit. The resumption of negotiations in Brusse...
