Lockdown extended in containment areas in Thane district
The ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was supposed to end on July 19 midnight, has been extended till July 31 in select areas in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district stood at 65,927 as of July 18 with 1,870 deaths.PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:09 IST
The ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was supposed to end on July 19 midnight, has been extended till July 31 in select areas in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. The extended lockdown is applicable for municipal corporations of Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, which all fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where cases are on the rise.
The extended shutdowns will remain in force in existing and new containment zones, stated an order issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar. The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district stood at 65,927 as of July 18 with 1,870 deaths.
