Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL46 VIRUS-RECOVERY India's COVID-19 recovery rate now 62.86 pc New Delhi: The number of recovered COVID-19 patients exceeds India's active caseload by 3,04,043 as on Sunday with 6.77 lakh people having recuperated from the disease so far, the Union Health Ministry said. DEL44 VIRUS-DRUG-DCGI DCGI queries pharma company on its claim of FabiFlu use for COVID-19 patients with comorbidities New Delhi: India's drug regulator has sought a clarification from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals over its alleged "false claims" about the use of anti-viral FabiFlu on COVID-19 patients with comorbidities and also over the "pricing" of the drug, after receiving a complaint from a member of Parliament.

DEL37 DEF-RAJNATH-GALWAN Rajnath personally conveyed appreciation to soldiers for displaying bravery in Galwan clash Lukung (Ladakh): In his visit to eastern Ladakh on Friday, Defence Miniser Rajnath Singh personally conveyed his appreciation and compliments to the Army personnel from the Bihar regiment for displaying exemplary grit and courage in valiantly fighting the Chinese troops during the Galwan Valley clash on June 15. DEL41 JK-STRATEGIC 'Criticism of strategic zones to facilitate construction by armed forces in J&K unfounded' Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said the criticism of the strategic zones to facilitate construction by the armed forces was unfounded as the decision did not bypass any existing laws.

DEL33 RAHUL-VIRUS BJP has institutionalised lies: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP and accused it of "institutionalising lies" over COVID-19 deaths, GDP figures and the Chinese aggression at the border. DEL47 LDALL-RJ-CONGRESS Congress presses for action on audio clips, says Shekhawat must go Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Union Cabinet, saying he has no moral authority to continue when he is heard on audio clips that suggest a BJP conspiracy to topple the government in Rajasthan.

DEL42 RAIL-PRIVATE-TIMELINE First set of private trains to be introduced by 2023, all 151 such services by 2027: Rlys timeline New Delhi: The first set of 12 private trains will be introduced in 2023, followed by 45 more in the next fiscal, according to an initial timeline drawn by the railways which plans to roll out all 151 such train services by 2027, officials said. By Ananya Sengupta DEL34 MONSOON Monsoon: 6 pc more rainfall than normal recorded in country so far; deficiency in N India New Delhi: The country has received six per cent more rainfall than normal so far in this monsoon season, but precipitation in parts of north India remains deficient, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. BOM12 MH-TEMPLE-PAWAR Some people think building temple will eradicate COVID: Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said some people think building a temple will help eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two dates in the next month for laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

CAL17 WB-TMC-AIR INDIA TMC urges govt for withdrawal of Air India's leave without pay scheme Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday wrote to the Civil Aviation Ministry, urging it to ensure that Air India withdraws its decision to send a section of its employees on leave without pay for up to five years. MDS14 KL-GOLD-CHENNITHALA Role of CM's office in gold smuggling case needs to be probed: Chennithala Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday demanded that the role of the Office of Chief Minister in the sensational gold smuggling case needs to be probed and Pinarayi Vijayan should be questioned.

LEGAL: LGD3 COLLEGIUM-JUDGE Justice U U Lalit to become part of SC collegium New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium will have Justice U U Lalit as its new and fifth member, with Justice R Banumathi superannuating as a judge of the top court on Sunday. FOREIGN: FGN22 NEPAL-LD POLITICS Nepal ruling party's Standing Committee meeting postponed for two more days Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling communist party on Sunday deferred the crucial meeting of its powerful Standing Committee for the seventh time as the top leaders intensified efforts to negotiate a power-sharing deal between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

FGN6 US-BIDEN-INDIA-RICHARD Biden as US president would help India get seat on UNSC: Former American diplomat Richard Verma Washington: Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, if elected to power in the November elections, will help shape international bodies like the United Nations so that India get a permanent seat on the Security Council, a former top American diplomat has said..