Maha: Record 9,518 COVID-19 cases push tally above 3.10 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:24 IST
Maha: Record 9,518 COVID-19 cases push tally above 3.10 lakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Setting a grim record, Maharashtra on Sunday added the highest-ever 9,518 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,10,455 while 258 more people succumbed, including 149 deaths in the Mumbai metropolitan region, state Health Department said. The number of fatalities in the state now stands at 11,854, it said.

This is the first time that the number of new cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day. At 1,812, Pune city saw a record spike in cases in a day, followed by 1,038 in Mumbai, which now has 1,01,388 cases.

Of 258 deaths, 64 occurred in Mumbai while 149 fatalities were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is fast emerging as a new COVID hub. With the single-day rise of 475 cases, Kalyan Dombivaliregion in Thane district, which is part of the MMR, now has 18,115 cases, followed by 17,226 in Thane city, it said.

The total number of cases in the MMR region reached 1,99,835 with 8,220 deaths as on Sunday, the health department said. In other parts of the state, Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune saw rise of 851 new cases in the day.

Nashik city added 471 new cases while 194 new cases came to light in Aurangabad city, it said. Kolhapur district, excluding municipal limits, added 193 cases. Solapur district recorded 226 new cases, Pune district 386 cases, and Jalgaon district 104 cases, it said.

A total of 3,906 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,69,569, it said. The state now has 1,29,032 active cases.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 54. 62 per cent while the mortality rate is 3.82 per cent.

A total of 15,64,129 people have been tested so far. While 7,54,370 people remained admitted in home quarantine,45,846 others are placed under institutional quarantine, it said.

The COVID tally in Maharashtra is s follows: Positive cases 3,10,455, deaths 11,854, recoveries 1,69,569, active cases 1,29,032, people tested 15,64,129.

