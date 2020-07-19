CMERI develops AI-based COVID protection systems for workplaces

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has come up with a surveillance kiosk that can gauge the body temperature of a person as well as check if he is wearing a face mask through a customized software solution, a statement by the institute said on Sunday. The CMERI, an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has also come up with touch-less faucets that can be used in office spaces. "The solar-based IntelliMAST is an intelligent surveillance kiosk which identifies the body temperature and whether an individual is wearing a face mask or not through customized software solutions," the statement said.

In workplaces, the information about an employee not wearing a face mask is provided to the administration for cashless delivery of the mask and later deduction of the price from the salary. In this regard the system harnesses 'Internet-of-Things' in a seamless manner, it said. "The in-built thermal scanner detects a probable rise in body temperature through forehead scanning, and audiovisual alerts the security guards. The IntelliMAST will help ensure safety of supervising staff and implementation of precautionary measures in any large organization," the statement added. The IntelliMAST will also facilitate identity card-based mask dispensing and attendance system. Facial recognition-based and ID card-based attendance system will be incorporated into the system in the near future, it said. "Therefore it may act as a comprehensive solution for office and industrial complexes as well as school and college campuses," the statement added. This system uses artificial intelligence and information technology to give realtime results and can be synchronized with the human resource data of any organization for any realtime data response and dissemination of information, it said. The IntelliMAST system is backed up by solar power for uninterrupted power supply during blackouts. The power supply requirement of the IntelliMAST is 40-50 Watts sourced through a hybrid combination of solar power and electricity.

A touch-less faucet (TouF) is also being launched for households and office spaces. The faucet can be easily mounted on top of any wash basin and will be available in plug and play mode for easy installation, the statement said. It said the system dispenses water 30 seconds after dispensing soap in a touch-free mechanism.

"This domestic variant of the dispensing system will help in arresting the contamination and also help in containing the spread of the infection among the family members, for any asymptomatic individual. The technology has a power supply requirement of only 10 Watts." "The institute has also developed a 360 degree car lusher. The system is a sodium hypochlorite water screen which uses specialized nozzle design to ensure that the sanitiser diffused water is evenly spread over and under the car body wheels with adequate water force and coverage," the statement added.