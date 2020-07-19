Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 22:02 IST
With spike in COVID-19 cases, Jammu to go under weekend lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu district authorities on Sunday announced a complete weekend lockdown beginning from July 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases that had witnessed a spike over the past week, officials said. Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan ordered the lockdown from 6 pm on all Fridays till 6 am on all Mondays beginning from Friday falling on July 24.

"There shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles, and all activities within the entire jurisdiction of district Jammu, except the movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass is required," Chauhan said in an order issued here on Sunday night. Only local chemists, fruits, vegetables, and dairy shops can remain open for community needs, and the passengers coming out from and going to the airport or railway station would be permitted to move upon producing their tickets.

The staff deployed at airport and railway stations (public officials and belonging to airlines) shall be allowed to move on showing valid identity proofs, the order said adding that the government employees of essential services departments, including medical services or such other departments as required by government, would be permitted to move on production of ID proof. Chauhan said no curfew pass would be issued while there would be no restrictions on the movement of goods, carriers, or oil/LPG tankers.

"…in view of the situation emerging due to COVID-19 in and around district Jammu in the recent days that there is sufficient ground for proceeding under Section 144 CrPC for immediate prevention or speedy remedy is desirable to prevent danger to human life, health or safety. "Whereas it has been felt, based on wider consultation with the chief medical officer, senior epidemiologists, and other health professionals, that stricter social distancing norms during the weekdays and strict lockdown during weekends need to be followed to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases," the order read.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis

Of all the ways that John Lewis influenced American life and politics, his indelible impact on young people may be among the most enduring. From student activist to elder statesman, Lewis continually encouraged the nations youth to start go...

4 die in first heavy rainfall of monsoon in Delhi; Kejriwal says not time for blame-game

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack o...

T'gana woman delivers outside hospital after being referred to another facility

A woman gave birth on the road outside a government hospital in Telangana on Sunday after doctors referred her to another state-run facility as she required blood transfusion, which was temporarily unavailable. Hospital officials said they ...

Party's state unit will be strengthened with Dhankar's appointment as Haryana BJP chief: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated senior leader Om Prakash Dhankar on being appointed the state president of the BJP and said the party unit will be further strengthened under his leadership. He said Dhankar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020