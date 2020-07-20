Police solve double murder case, two held in Mathura

Police claimed to have solved a double murder case by arresting two persons here on Sunday. A complaint was received by police from a nephew of one Pappu that his uncle, along with a neighbor, was taken by two men -- Rohtash and Birju -- to an unknown place on Friday, police said.

On a specific input, Rohtash and Birju were arrested Sunday morning in Bhadokhar village, they said. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they killed Pappu and his neighbor, Chandan, in a jungle during a liquor party, police said.

"On the disclosure of the accused, the bodies were recovered from the outskirts of Bhadokhar village Sunday morning," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chand said. They had initially planned to kill only Pappu and not Chandan, and since the latter asserted that he will disclose the incident to the deceased's family, he too was eliminated, police said.

The motive behind the murder was some old enmity with Pappu, they said.