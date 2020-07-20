Uttarakhand CM warns Pithoragarh admin against laxity in relief work

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday warned the district administration against any laxity in relief operations in Pithoragarh, where three people were killed and eight others went missing due to cloud burst. "Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat has instructed the Pithoragarh District Magistrate that there should not be any laxity in relief and rescue work. He has also asked to provide relief funds to the affected people. Two teams of SDRF are engaged in relief and rescue operations" the CM office said.

Rescue operations are on in the area to clear the roads. Speaking to ANI, Hira Singh, a local resident said, "Local people are helping in relief measures. We request the government to dispatch an NDRF team soon for rescue operations." Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sanjay Gunjyal, IG SDRF, said, ""One person has been found while search for seven others is underway. The weather is not favourable for the teams that are undertaking relief and rescue operations causing delay in the work. Talks on dispatching a team of National Disaster Response Force are underway." (ANI)