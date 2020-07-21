Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biocon Biologics and Voluntis join hands for global collaboration on digital therapeutics for insulins

Biocon Biologics India Limited, a fully integrated 'pure-play' biosimilars company, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. on Tuesday announced a global collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics' subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia and Voluntis to develop and distribute innovative digital therapeutics supporting people with diabetes on biologics therapy.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:16 IST
Biocon Biologics and Voluntis join hands for global collaboration on digital therapeutics for insulins
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Biocon Biologics India Limited, a fully integrated 'pure-play' biosimilars company, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. on Tuesday announced a global collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics' subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia and Voluntis to develop and distribute innovative digital therapeutics supporting people with diabetes on biologics therapy. The licensing agreement will make Biocon Biologics one of the first insulins companies to offer a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared and CE-marked, highly validated digital therapeutic product, Insulia, to Type 2 diabetes patients, across several markets in the world.

Insulia provides automated insulin dose recommendations enabling people with diabetes to self-manage their condition and healthcare teams to remotely monitor progress. Insulia is the first digital therapeutic with regulatory clearance to provide automated titration recommendations for all types of basal insulins.

The demand for at-home treatment and telemedicine solutions is dramatically increasing around the world, with select healthcare systems offering reimbursement for patients eligible for digital therapeutic solutions. Biocon Biologics aspires to re-imagine the patient ecosystem by developing a technology-dependent operating model that enables personalization of care, thus going beyond the product to reduce both the cost of the drug as well as the cost of administering the drug.

This is aligned with the organization's philosophy of keeping patients at the core of the business. It seeks to gather insights from patients through digitally-enabled platforms and then leverage data science to integrate these insights into its development programs enabling it to design a service or solution around the patient. By leveraging best-in-class digital therapeutic solutions, Biocon Biologics wants to focus on enhancing the patient experience. Christiane Hamacher, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Voluntis for this unique digital therapeutic solution that has U.S. FDA clearance and a CE mark to help manage the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. Biocon Biologics will be one of the first insulin companies globally to offer this innovation for the benefit of people with diabetes. We believe pairing our products with a digital therapeutic solution will help improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to healthcare systems in the long term. We remain committed to impact patients' lives through innovative solutions."

Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis: "We are excited to partner with Biocon Biologics, a leading global player committed to expanding patients' access to premier biologics while caring about treatment affordability. By combining best-in-class digital and therapeutic solutions, we aim to transform treatment experiences and advance new business models. This collaboration will help patients around the globe achieve optimal outcomes on their insulin journey, and illustrates digital therapeutics' growing importance as part of the new standards of care." Once developed, the Insulia digital companion will be offered to people with Type 2 diabetes using Biocon Biologics' insulins, in key global markets. Going forward, by extending the Insulia platform to its complete range of insulin products, including Recombinant Human Insulin, Insulin Glargine and Insulin Aspart, Biocon Biologics will create a comprehensive digital therapeutics portfolio for patients. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type ...

Punjab School Education Board declares class 12 exam results

Punjab School Education Board PSEB on Tuesday declared class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent. Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education WBCHSE declared the Class 12 board exam resul...

Increase in coal production helped lower power price: Western Coalfields Ltd

Western Coalfields Limited WCL has increased the production of coal to 57.6 million tonnes in fiscal year 2019-20 and provided it cheaply to government and private thermal power stations in Central, West and South India. The move has helped...

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020